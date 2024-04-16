Ghanaian man sets Guinness World Record for Most Trees Hugged in One Hour

Abubakar now holds the World Record for the Most Trees Hugged in One Hour by an individual

Abubakar Tahiru, a Ghanaian forestry student, has etched his name in the annals of Guinness World Records by achieving the title for the Most Trees Hugged in One Hour as an individual.

His remarkable feat saw him embrace a total of 1,123 trees within one hour.



The record-breaking attempt took place in Auburn, Alabama, USA, on March 25, 2024.



As an Auburn University forestry student, Abubakar's passion for the environment and sustainable practices served as the driving force behind his ambitious endeavour.



With each tree embraced, he aimed not only to secure a place in the record books but also to shine a spotlight on the critical need for global sustainability efforts.



“The most trees hugged in one hour (individual) is 1,123, and was achieved by Abubakar Tahiru (Ghana), in Auburn, Alabama, USA, on 25 March 2024.

“Abubakar is an Auburn University forestry student who is deeply passionate about the environment and sustainable forestry. He hopes his attempt will spotlight the need for sustainability and inspire a call to global community action,” a publication by Guinness World Records on their website stated.



In the last few months, several Ghanaians have made attempts at various Guinness World Records including longest cooking, singing, interview and speech marathons.



While a firm verdict on some of the attempts remain outstanding, several of them have been rejected by Guinness World Records for failing to meet the entity’s approved guidelines, thus making Tahiru’s feat a very significant achievement for Ghana.







