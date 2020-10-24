Ghanaian media are the apostles of lies – Afriyie Ankrah

Director of Elections for the NDC, Mr Elvis Afriyie Ankrah

Director of Elections for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Elvis Afriyie Ankrah has described the Ghanaian media as apostles of lies.

According to him, the media in Ghana have failed to expose the ills of the current government.



To him, if what is happening under the NPP administration had happened under the NDC, the media would work at exposing the government.



But since it’s the NPP in government, the media, he said, tries to play the politics of equalization for the government to look good.

Mr. Afriyie Ankrah was speaking in an interview on Accra-based Adom TV which was monitored by MyNewsGh.com.



“The media has to speak the truth. If half of the things that are happening under this regime happened under the NDC we would not have had heads to think in this country. You the media are part of our problems in this country. You don’t speak the truth. The media tries to play the equalization card to shield the NPP ills.”