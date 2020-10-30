Ghanaian media has the ability to produce world-class journalism - Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the unveiling ceremony

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has affirmed that Ghanaian media promises to deliver world class broadcast journalism.

According to him, engaging solely Ghanaian companies to produce a world-class edifice showed that the Ghanaian was capable.



Speaking at the unveiling of the Metropolitan Television’s (Metro TV’s) ultra-modern edifice in Accra on Thursday, October 29, 2020, President Akufo-Addo commended the board of directors of Metro TV for settling on a Ghanaian contractor who in turn chose a Ghanaian architect to design the world-class edifice.



Addressing journalists at the unveiling ceremony, Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, said the government had always supported free, fairness and responsible media practice and therefore hoped that other media houses would emulate.



According to him, considering the years Metro TV had been in the media landscape with its corresponding impact coupled with the unveiling of the ultra-modern edifice, he could only encourage other media stations to follow suit.



For his part, Host of ‘Good Evening Ghana,’ show Paul Adom Otchere, said the media in Ghana was growing owing to the fact that this had been the first of its kind to deliver digital migration in a manner delivered by the global standards with the new edifice.

The edifice, he disclosed, houses six (6) studios, each of which has three components with its large office complex located at North Ridge in Accra.



He said, apart from broadcasting from three television stations, four radio stations were also going to be broadcasting at the same time.



"We are launching a new production quality onto the Ghanaian market and were excited the President honoured our invitation to grant the first interview leading to the official opening," he expressed.



Adom Otchere added that being able to demonstrate their commitment had made a statement that the Ghanaian was capable of delivering quality and independent media.



He hoped that with the new edifice, their previous place was going to be made available for training journalists with high level journalism and professionalism.

The Architect of the project, Jacob Nyameke Homiah, indicated his outfit was ready to avail itself to training any interested Ghanaian youth.



He, therefore, urged the youth to be determined and hard-working in order to achieve greater heights.



Among dignitaries who graced the occasion included the Minister of Works and Housing, Hon Samuel Atta Akyea, Foreign and Regional Reintegration Minister, Hon Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey and the Executive Chairman of the Jospong Group of Companies, Mr Joseph Siaw Agyepong.