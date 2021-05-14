Ghanaian medical student who died in Cuba wasn’t denied healthcare – Ayorkor Botchwey

Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey

Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey has refuted claims that the Ghanaian medical student who died in Cuba was not given medical care.

She made this claim when the Cuban Ambassador to Ghana paid a working visit to her at the Foreign Affairs Ministry.



Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey attributed the propagation of the ‘false’ news on the demise of the late Erasmus Klutse to the use of social media.



According to her, “Because of social media, all kinds of things get into the public domain, and it is difficult to know what is the truth or otherwise. We received the news of the death of the 2nd-year student with a lot of concern but what is important is that he was not denied any medical attention. That is very important and must be noted by all.”

Speaking on this issue, Executive Director of the GNPC Foundation, Dr Dominic Eduah said the remains of the late Erasmus Klutse will be flown back to Ghana after autopsy.



He noted that the Foundation is ready to foot the bills of all expenses made on the mortal remains.



“We discussed it, and we are waiting for the full autopsy report, and after that GNPC is on standby and is committed to ensuring that the body is brought in as early as possible for the necessary rites to be undertaken,” he said in an interview with Citi News.