Ghanaian millionaire Cheddar sponsors surgery for boy with cancer at Korle Bu Teaching Hospital

Cheddar and the young boy from Nandom

The face and life of a young boy suffering from cancer Nandom was lit up and saved when the founder and CEO of Wonda World Estates and Petronia City Development Company Limited, Nana Kwame Bediako, popularly known as Cheddar took up a role in his life.

The young boy with his age undisclosed is reported to have been airlifted with his family from Nandom, a town in the Upper West Region to the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital by Cheddar.



In a video and post shared by UTV on their X page, Cheddar covered the surgery and medical expenses of the boy after one of his legs was amputated to prevent the cancer from spreading.



In the video, one can also see the warm relationship between Cheddar and the beneficiary as he hugs and moves him around in a wheelchair.



This act of kindness has attracted a lot of social media admiration for the Ghanaian millionaire as many believe it is the best thing one can give to an individual in need.



Meanwhile, another show of kindness that moved several Ghanaians was the help Cheddar rendered to the family of conjoined twins who were set for surgery in 2021.

He donated a 5-bedroom rented house for the parents of the conjoined twins as well as an amount of GH¢600,000 to support the separation of the twins through surgery.



Watch the video below:





. @iamfreedom has provided urgent assistance to a young boy battling cancer in Nandom, Upper West Region. With support from Cheddar, the boy and his family were airlifted to the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital. This aid covered financial support for medical expenses, leading to the… pic.twitter.com/NWvT9g8oKz — UTV Ghana (@utvghana) November 15, 2023

