Ghanaian-owned company wins award in Guinea

Pribet bagged two awards

Pribet Group of Companies won two (2) awards last week in Guinea during the 11th Guinea Best Company Awards held at the Primus Hotel.

Pribet Group of Companies operates in Guinea-Bissau and Portugal but due to the companies strong and sound policies and how they are changing the face of power crisis, it has risen to the highest level and robbing shoulders with African top giants in the industry.



Pribet Group of Companies was adjudged the Best Portuguese Company in Africa and secondly Named among Best 50 Companies in West Africa.



Pribet Group of Companies is fully owned by Mr. Prince Lamptey Tetteh who hails from Fiapre in the Sunyani West Municipality in the Bono Region of Ghana.



It's is a multi-disciplinary construction and general merchant business firm go with expertise in building/civil engineering,security services, multi media, energy production, agricultural, travel and tours,importation of fuel, technology and IT solutions.

With branches in Portugal(Europe), Guinéa-Bissau and Ghana(Africa branches), Pribet is the local partner for Karpower; providing electricity for the whole of Guinea-Bissau.



Born in the Bono region, Mr. Lamptey Tetteh might still be a long way from reaching his peak, but he has already made each and every Ghanaian and African very proud with his business mindset.



He has proven beyond reasonable doubt that doing business in Africa is the best option one can have and really do great and earn good income.