Ghanaian peacekeeper wins prestigious UN Gender Award

Captain Cecilia Erzuah has served in Abyei near Sudan since March 2022

Ghanaian peacekeeper, Captain Cecilia Erzuah, has been awarded the 2022 United Nations Military Gender Advocate of the Year Award.

This feat was announced by the United Nations in a press release on Monday, May 22, 2023.



Capt. Erzuah, 32, is the first Ghanaian peacekeeper and the first recipient from a contingent to receive this prestigious award.



The award will be presented by UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres as part of celebrations on the International Day of UN Peacekeepers on Thursday, May 25, 2023.



Captain Erzuah who has served in Abyei – an area on the border between South Sudan and Sudan since March 2022 expressed her gratitude for being selected to receive the prize while acknowledging her platoon members. She described the award as ‘an award for all of us’.



Captain Erzuah who is an ardent gender advocate made sure her 22-strong platoon were composed equally of men and women and conducted regular patrols and outreach to local leaders as well as women’s and youth groups, to better understand and address community concerns and needs.

“Together with civilian UN colleagues, she also hosted discussions on domestic violence, gender equality, and childcare. Those conversations resulted in an increase in the number of women enlisted in Community Protection Committees, which were initially male-dominated. The engagement with community members led to improved early warning about threats of violence against civilians and broader security issues.



“The monthly market walks she initiated with her battalion also contributed to building strong and enduring relationships between traders, local residents, and the UN., “part of the statement said.



About the Military Gender Advocate of the Year Award:



The United Nations Military Gender Advocate of the Year Award created in 206 recognises the dedication and efforts of an individual military peacekeeper in promoting the principles of UN Security Council Resolution 1325 on Women, Peace, and Security.



“The Resolution 1325 reminds us that our women peacekeepers are not only supporting global peace and security. They are leading the way. By every measure, Captain Cecilia Erzuah of Ghana is one of those leaders,” said Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

“On every front, Captain Erzuah’s work has set the standard for ensuring that the needs and concerns of women are reflected across our peacekeeping operations,’ he added.



