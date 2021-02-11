Ghanaian plastic surgeon offers to help Louisiana woman who put Gorilla Glue in her hair

Dr. Michael Obeng (right) has offered to help Tessica Brown (Left)

Renowned Beverly Hills-based Ghanaian-American plastic surgeon Dr. Michael Obeng has offered to help the Louisiana woman who used Gorilla Glue – a permanent bonding adhesive – to hold down her hair.

Tessica Brown, 40, went viral on social media following a video she posted on Tik Tok on February 3 expressing regret for applying the heavy-duty spray adhesive which is neither meant to be applied on the skin nor hair. Brown, who has been nicknamed the “Gorilla Glue Girl” after social media users developed a keen interest in her case, revealed her hair has since not moved for about a month despite trying to get the glue off.



It, however, appears Brown may soon get the relief she has been longing for after Dr. Obeng said he could get the glue off her hair through a procedure that involves the use of a medical-grade glue remover, TMZ reported. Brown is reportedly flying to Los Angeles from Louisiana on Wednesday to undergo the procedure, and it would take two to three days to completely get the adhesive off her hair.



Sources for the tabloid also say Dr. Obeng has offered to perform the $12,500 procedure for free.



In the February 3 video that has since been viewed over 20 million times, Brown starts by admitting her hair being stiff for about a month is not by choice.



“When I do my hair I like to, you know, finish it off with a little Got2B spray, you know, just to keep it in place? Well, I didn’t have any more Got2B spray so I used this,” she says, showing the Gorilla Glue spray can.



“Bad bad bad idea,” she continues. “My hair, it don’t move. You hear what I’m telling you? It don’t move. I’ve washed my hair 15 times, and it don’t move.”

“Don’t ever, ever use this, unless you want your hair to be like that, forever.”



Per the product description, the multi-purpose glue bonds materials including wood, metal, fabric, plastic, glass, among others. Its warning label also explicitly states it’s not meant to be swallowed or applied on the skin, eyes or clothing.



In a statement on Monday, the company said they were sorry to hear about Brown’s “unfortunate incident, adding that they were glad she was receiving medical treatment.



“This is a unique situation because this product is not indicated for use in on or on hair as it is considered permanent,” they said. “Our spray adhesive states in the warning label ‘do not swallow. Do not get in eyes, on skin or on clothing…’”



Meanwhile, a GoFundMe set up for Brown has so far raised over $17,000, surpassing its $1,500 goal. TMZ also reports Brown is considering suing Gorilla Glue as she feels they not warning against the adhesive being used on hair is misleading.