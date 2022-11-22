Ghanaian real estate firm earns international recognition

Akka Kappa distinguishes itself through its values of ethos, experience, and professionalism

Akka Kappa, one of Ghana’s prime real estate and property management experts, has been adjudged the Best Real Estate Agency Single Office in Ghana at the International Property Awards in Dubai.

The award-winning real estate firm has a committed team of professionals with over 50 years of combined experience.



Akka Kappa distinguishes itself through its values of ethos, experience, and professionalism, establishing itself as one of the key industry leaders in the Ghanaian market.



This award is one of several recognitions Akka Kappa has garnered. They rightfully also won at the African Property Awards, Real Estate, 2022-2023, and the 5-star Award for Best Real Estate Agency Single Office, Ghana.



In her acceptance speech, Managing Director of Akka Kappa, Jolanda Castagna, emphasised the positive relationships her company has with its customers and expressed gratitude for their support over the years.



“We are so humbled and so grateful to have received this wonderful award from International Property Awards! Without the hard work of our team, we wouldn’t have been able to get to where we are. A special thanks also to our Akka Kappa Friends for their trust and support with new listings, exclusive agreements, and continuous referrals. You played a huge part in our success, and thanks to this, we will be able to bring you an even better service going forward,” she said.

Akka Kappa specialises in single-family homes, commercial spaces, and large-scale developments, assisting individuals in finding the right property in a growing real estate market like Ghana.



The company offers a wide range of services, including sales and lettings, property management, and construction consultancy. They are constantly looking for new ways to improve their service in order to delight their customers.



Their services are tailored to directly address the challenges a customer may encounter.



In the near future, the company intends to achieve recognition as one of the greatest real estate service providers not only in Ghana but throughout West Africa. In order to achieve their mission, Akka Kappa is committed to providing clients with world-class service, ensuring the happiness and motivation of their dream team, and keeping their brand competitive and proactive.



The Akka Kappa team is excited and eager to participate in the upcoming regional nomination award event scheduled for January 2023, where the best performers in the Africa and Arabia region (those who have received the 5-star awards) are recognised. It will be held in London and will crown the best real estate agency on each continent/region.