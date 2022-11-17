0
Menu
News

Ghanaian secretary of WISTA International keen on promoting the African woman

Jemilat Jawulaa Mahamah Jjm Secretary of WISTA International, Jemilat Jawulaa Mahamah

Thu, 17 Nov 2022 Source: Eye on Port

Newly elected Secretary of the Women International Shipping and Trading Association (WISTA International) Jemilat Jawulaa Mahamah has indicated that championing the cause of the African woman in the maritime industry remains top on her agenda as she occupies a new role.

The Women in Shipping and Trading Association (WISTA) is a global organization connecting women professionals and executives to each other and promoting gender diversity in all sectors of the maritime industry.

Speaking on Eye on Port, Jemilat Mahamah, who is the President of the national wing of WISTA said she will ensure that industry policies support women empowerment.

“Advocacy and championing the course of women in the maritime industry is my prerogative. I also plan on ensuring that policies of various countries are gender-biased for women to be seen, heard and given equal opportunities. I plan to engage policymakers to achieve this objective.”

She said while WISTA Ghana has enjoyed some financial support from some corporate bodies over the years, these institutions could help with academic sponsorship programs for younger members of the association.

She said this will help young women acquire valuable skills and practical exposure specific to the maritime industry.

The Secretary of WISTA International also said her outfit has been keen on playing its role in the global sustainability drive for maritime.

She revealed that these interests span fisheries, energy and plant conservation.

The outspoken feminist asserted that glaring gender gap issues still exist in board room and places of decision-making.

She said despite the recurrence of low women inclusion at board levels all over the world, women continue to make their mark at any given opportunity.

She said two women were very instrumental in the agreement to begin the Black Sea Grain Initiative which has seen the resumption of exports of grain from the conflict-stricken Russia-Ukraine area.

Source: Eye on Port
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
'I have said no such thing on radio’ – Gabby replies Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu
'You can't come and throw your weight about' - Rundown of the Ablakwa vs. Gabby exchanges
How Anas' agents tried but failed to 'bribe' Ofori-Atta in Dubai in 2018 - Report
After missing out on England World Cup squad, Eddie Nketiah jets into town for holidays
Anas’ Videos Were Stolen And Sold To ‘Noisy’ Buyer In 2018 – Kweku Baako Reveals
Somebody Called To Enquire About ‘Appearance Fee’ To See Bawumia – Dr. Gideon Boako
Why Joseph Paintsil, Schlupp Were Excluded From Ghana's 2022 World Cup Squad
Mahama saves NDC from EC ‘boycott’ of regional elections with almost GH?2m donation
'Disappointed’ civil servants compare prices at govt's PFJ market to public market
Ghastly accident in Tano North reportedly claims lives of 6 children, many critically injured