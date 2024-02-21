Ghanaian shot in Canada: Toronto Police release images of main suspect

The man on the right is suspected to have murdered Adu Boakye (left)

The Toronto Police have released images of the main suspect in the murder of Adu Boakye, a 39-year-old Ghanaian father of four, who was killed in a random shooting incident in Canada.

The police, in a release dated February 20, 2024, shared details and images of a man suspected to be the one who shot the Ghanaian man in Toronto.



According to the police, the suspect is a thin-built, black male believed to be between the ages of 18 and 25 years.



"Through video canvassing, a suspect has been identified. The suspect is described as male, black, 18-25 years old, with a thin build.



"He was wearing a black coat, a white hoodie, black pants, black shoes, a black face covering and possibly a white surgical mask. Images of the suspect have been released," parts of the release reads.



The police also indicated that the suspect used a stolen vehicle to commit the atrocity.



"The involved suspect vehicle, a stolen black Acura RDX, was located in Hamilton. Anyone who may have seen the vehicle, or who has video or dashcam footage, is asked to contact police," it said.

Background:



Adu Boakye, who moved to Canada three months ago, was one of two victims in the shooting that took place in the North York area in northwest Toronto.



A police statement on the incident read in part: "On Saturday, February 17, 2024, at approximately 3:05 p.m., police responded to a call for shooting in the Jane Street and Driftwood Avenue area.



"It is reported that the victim was located with gunshot wounds. Life-saving measures were performed, and the man was transported to hospital. The man succumbed to his injuries at the hospital and was pronounced deceased."



The February 20 statement added, "The victim has been identified as Adu Boakye, 39, of Ghana." The statement was released by the Homicide and Missing Persons United.



In a later interview with the media, Detective Phillip Campbell said Adu Boakye and another unnamed 16-year-old boy were "shot indiscriminately" less than 24 hours apart while waiting for a bus in the area of Jane Street and Driftwood Avenue on Friday and Saturday.

"Our investigation thus far has revealed there is no relationship between Mr. Boakye and the individual, or individuals, who shot him," Det. Phillip Campbell told reporters.



"And like the victim shot the day before, Boakye was innocently going about his business [when he was shot]," he added.



See the wanted notice by the Toronto Police below:





WANTED:



Suspect wanted in homicide #7/2024



-shooting occurred on Sat, Feb 17, 2024 in the Jane St & Driftwood area -described as male, black, 18-25 years, slim build



-last seen wearing black coat, white hoodie, black pants & black face mask



-any info, call police#GO363811



^lm pic.twitter.com/gGHjdwPXPp — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) February 20, 2024

