Ghanaian stages one-man protest on galamsey at COP27

Gideon Commey, founder, Ghana Youth Environmental Movement (GYEM), staged a one-man protest against Ghanaian officials at the ongoing COP27 in Egypt.

According to him, the President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his officials have no business attending a summit on climate while they look on for the forests and water bodies to be destroyed by illegal miners.



Commey is seen holding a placard in a viral video on social media, telling the government officials at the COP27 to quickly address the galamsey menace.



He was seen disrupting a conversation between Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, Minister of Agriculture, and some of the dignitaries at the summit.



Not even an attempt by the minister would stop Gideon Commey from putting his message across.



The youth activist and researcher noted that his outfit will not look on while the government officials paint a perfect picture at COP27.

Commey said galamsey is the biggest threat to Ghana’s security and livelihood at the moment.



“I was at COP27 today. I staged a one-man direct action targeting Ghana officials at the summit. I didn’t see Abu Jinapor but I targeted the Agric Minister and told him that his government should address galamsey else there’s no point being at COP.



“He told me he was having an important discussion (with the man he was talking to) so I should keep quiet. I told him my galamsey campaign was equally important,” Gideon Commey said.



Galamsey has destroyed many mining communities, polluted water bodies with mud and mercury residue as well as forests in the country.



Some communities have mines dug under homes leading to buildings collapsing on residents.

Attempts by the government to halt galamsey have not been successful as miners continue to mine illegally on the blind side of the government.



Watch Gideon Commey in the video below.







