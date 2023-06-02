40
Ghanaian student in American university surpasses GPA threshold of 3.95

Walter Duah Jnr St Louis Walter Drah Jnr achieved the feat at the St Louis University

Fri, 2 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A Ghanaian student who has exhibited excellence in his studies at St. Louis University in the United States of America has been presented with an honour of distinction.

Walter Drah Jnr, who read a Master of Science in Cybersecurity program at the university, earned a GPA of 3.97, surpassing the school’s threshold of 3.95.

In a post shared on Facebook by one of his friends, Marcus Omaw Adu, he celebrated him for his feat.

“Guys, shall we congratulate W Drah Jnr on his impeccable achievement at Saint Louis University. He was presented with the Certificate of Distinction after earning a GPA of 3.97 from his Master of Science in Cybersecurity program. This certificate of distinction is awarded to a student with a GPA of 3.95 or higher, and Walter surpassed this threshold,” he wrote.

Providing further details about the young Ghanaian, Marcus said that Walter is a former student of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.

He continued to the Wisconsin International University College, Ghana, where he received his LLB degree.

“He was selected as the School of Professional Studies Distinguished Graduate Student.

“Walter graduated from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology with a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science before proceeding to Wisconsin International University College, Ghana to receive his LLB degree.

“We are really proud of you Walter. Ayeekoo ,” he wrote.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
