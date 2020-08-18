General News

Ghanaian students from Russia test positive for coronavirus

126 Ghanaians arrive from Russia on Wednesday, August 12, 2020. File photo

Some Ghanaian students who arrived in the country from Russia have tested positive for the novel Coronavirus disease.

This was disclosed by a former President of the National Union of Students in Russia, Roland Abiti Addo, in a interview on Campus Exclusive.



He indicated that the test results of some of the evacuees came back positive with traces of the COVID-19 strains in their fluid samples.



Roland Addo could, however, not tell the specific number of students who had been infected with the disease.



The infected persons have been taken to isolation centres to begin receiving treatment.



Meanwhile, UniversNews gathers that some of the students, including the twelve from University of Ghana are awaiting their results as they had their samples taken on Monday, August 17, 2020.

126 Ghanaians arrive from Russia



One Hundred and Twenty-Six (126) Ghanaians who were in Russia have arrived in the country.



Most of them were students studying in Russia, including 12 from the University of Ghana who went there for a year-abroad program.



They arrived aboard a Royal flight at 8:45 am on Wednesday, August 12, at the Kotoko International Airport.

