Ghanaian students in UK on government scholarship stranded after neglect – Dr Apaak alleges

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Builsa South, Dr Clement Apaak, has alleged that some Ghanaian students on the Government of Ghana Scholarship programme have been left stranded in the United Kingdom.

According to him, some of the students have been sacked by their schools and others ejected from their hostels due to the government’s failure to meet its financial obligations.



In a series of tweets shared on January 27, 2023, the MP said that some of the students have not received their stipend for over eight months.



“Students on Ghana Government Scholarships under the “Ghana Scholarship Secretariat” are stranded in the United Kingdom (UK). Some have been dismissed from their schools, whilst others are being chased by their schools and Landlords to pay their rent.



“Some have not received over 8 months' stipend, which makes the situation very critical. Others have had to overstay because they can’t get money to go back to their country. Some have been sued by their landlords of refusal to pay rents,” parts of tweets read.



Dr. Apaak urged the government to take immediate action to rescue these stranded citizens and save the nation from disgrace.

