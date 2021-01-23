Ghanaian students on Twitter rise with #SuspendTheSchoolFees campaign

There is currently a motion before parliament seeking the suspension of bill

With parliament yet to conclude on whether to consider a motion suspending academic fees for the year due to the effects of COVID-19, some tertiary students have taken to social media to add to the pressure being mounted on government to pass the bill.

Member of Parliament for Bawku Central, Mahama Ayariga, this week moved a motion in parliament asking the House to cause the president to suspend the payment of fees by students in tertiary institutions for the year.



The motion by Mr Ayariga, however, seems to have courted some level of opposition from members of the ruling party in the House with some describing it as flawed and incompetent.



With the house still yet to make any concrete move on the motion, some tertiary students have taken to microblogging social media site to launch a campaign in support of the suspension of fees.



The #SuspendTheSchoolFees campaign has seen students and individuals in support of the suspension share several reasons why government must heed to the call.



From most of the tweets, the call is necessitated by the ravaging effects of the COVID-19 pandemic which has affected incomes of parents, guardians and students.

Read some #SuspendTheSchoolFees campaign tweets below:





Now more than ever, the Ghanaian people, students most especially, need the benevolent interventions of the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government. I trust he won’t disappoint.#SuspendTheSchoolFees — Anthony Julius (@fatheranthoni) January 22, 2021

It is obvious that the outbreak of Covid-19 has had a negative impact on business and has rendered many parents jobless.



The call for suspension of School fees for the 2020/2021 academic year by Hon. Mahama Ayariga is a call in the good direction.



1/2 #SuspendTheSchoolFees — Shadrach Quaicoe (@QuaicoeO) January 22, 2021

U see in Ghana ankasa some pple dont know the reasons why we vote....Imagine walking through the rain n shine to vote for ur MP to be in parliament who is standing against a motion that will benefit you...#SuspendTheSchoolFees https://t.co/wF2moFfBAz — Rasta4NDC #FreeBullDogNow???? (@Rasta4NDC) January 22, 2021

In the best interest of students nationwide, student leaders from GRASAG, USAG & NUGS joined forces on Wednesday to present a signed petition to parliament in support of Hon. Mahama Ayariga’s motion requesting government to absorb tuition costs of...(1/2)#SuspendTheSchoolFees pic.twitter.com/yWa6o8uDRq — ||•Odonkor Emmanuel•||•????????•|| (@1_odonkor) January 22, 2021

Npp MPs were sponsored by GNPC to study abroad but these same npp MPs don’t want Ghanaian students to be sponsored by Ghana’s money #SuspendTheSchoolFees — Hakeem Asheeka (@AsheekaHakeem) January 22, 2021

It just hit me, that there are so many people that will not be able to go to school this year or even continue with their studies because they don't have money for fees. Also considering what this virus has done to the economy I think the government has to #SuspendTheSchoolFees — Mr. Dimmie???? ???? (@Kemzy___) January 22, 2021

Tertiary education is now very expensive in Ghana for the poor, how can Diploma student in Takoradi Technical University pay such a huge amount. #SuspendTheSchoolFees — Clarus Gh???????? (@ToneClarus) January 22, 2021

To what end will be the essence of Fshs, if we cant proceed to the tertiary level due to high school fees in this era of COVID-19 hardship #SuspendTheSchoolFees — Clarus Gh???????? (@ToneClarus) January 22, 2021

As part of the national COVID relief program initiated by the government last year through till this year, it will be beneficial if the school fees for 2020/2021 academic year is also suspended to equalize the share of the master piece. #SuspendTheSchoolFees — Anthony Apronti kupah (@AnthonyKupah) January 22, 2021

We the Ghanaian students resolves to request the Prez. Of Ghana to take urgent steps to suspend the payment of fees as part of the national COVID relief program.#SuspendTheSchoolFees — Clarus Gh???????? (@ToneClarus) January 22, 2021