Ghanaian students stranded in Turkey after Monday’s earthquake

Turkey Earthquake Rubble, Courtesy Anadolu Agency An affected area in Turkey

Fri, 10 Feb 2023 Source: classfmonline.com

Some Ghanaian students living in Turkey are stranded following the devastating earthquake that struck the country on Monday.

The Ghanaians who are students of the Gaziantep University in Turkey have been unable to obtain bus tickets to enable them leave the affected area to a safer city.

The students have said all efforts to get the Ghana Embassy to assist them get the bus tickets which will take them to Ankara, have not yielded results.

According to the students, Ghana’s embassy in Turkey says it is awaiting financial clearance to enable it purchase the bus tickets for them.

This has left the students stranded.

The death toll from the effects of the earthquake has passed 21,500

