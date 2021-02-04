Ghanaian war veteran mourns UK’s Capt Sir Moore

Ghanaian Second World War veteran, Private Joseph Ashitey Hammond, has paid tribute to Capt. Sir Thomas Moore in the wake of his death.

Moore's family announced on Tuesday that the 100-year-old British war veteran, who raised millions for charities supporting the UK’s health service during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, has died of the virus.



A day after the announcement, Pte Hammond dedicated a touching tribute to the British treasure.



Speaking to GhanaWeb, he appreciated the deceased ex-soldier for inspiring him to embark on a charity walk against COVID-19.



“When I heard the news of Captain Tom Moore’s death I was completely devastated. I never expected him to leave so early like that. He inspired me to do what I did. Sir Captain Tom Moore, I Will never ever forget you in my life”.



To further honour the veteran, he said: “We put our heads together and did it for Europe and Africa and I will take over the battle and fight assiduously until we eradicate completely COVID-19 from the earth. The battle still continues. Aluta continua!!,” he told GhanaWeb.



Private Joseph Ashitey Hammond

WWII veteran Joseph Hammond started his campaign to raise money to buy Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) for health workers and to protect vulnerable veterans on the African continent.



He embarked on a 14 miles charity walk in a day for one week to raise funds to support the fight against Coronavirus.



The 95-year-old Ghanaian targeted 500,000 pounds ($613,000) to support “vulnerable veterans and the front-line workers all involved to kick away COVID-19 from Africa”.



Hammond said he was inspired by Captain Tom Moore, who became a national hero in the United Kingdom after raising 33 million pounds ($40m) to help the country’s National Health Service by walking 100 laps of his 25-metre (82-foot) garden before he turned 100.



