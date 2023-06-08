Ghanaian who killed himself after shooting wife in Columbus identified as Asanteman chief

A 49-year-old Ghanaian man who killed himself after shooting his wife in Columbus, Ohio, has been identified as Michael Amoako, the Sumankwahene of the Asanteman Association in the Columbus.

According to Kofi Adoma Nwanwani of Kofi TV, the deceased, who was a former footballer, died in a murder-suicide attempt after shooting his 50-year-old wife, identified as Harriet Yaa Gyamfua Aboagye.



Prior to the incident, the deceased sent an audio recording to his family, accusing his wife of seeking to leave him to marry her ex-boyfriend back in Ghana.



"A lot of the report is based on the audio the man sent to his family, in which he was basically issuing his will before the incident. Unfortunately, those who received the audio did not listen to it early, so by the time they realized what had happened, it was already too late.



"If you go to Columbus, the man is reported to be the Sumankwahene of the Asanteman Association. He used to be a goalkeeper popularly known as Chessy, but his real name is Amoako," Kofi Adomah narrated.



"The report states that he was married to Yaa Gyamfua, and they both lived in the US. He initially won the American Visa Lottery and traveled to the country. He lived in New York for a while before initiating the process to bring Gyamfua along after their marriage. They later moved to Columbus, where they had been living. However, Gyamfua's mother, who was staying with them, fell ill and had to be brought back home for further treatment but sadly passed away.



"Before the man sent her to America, she was said to have been in a relationship which she left behind to travel. However, according to the husband, Gyamfua, upon her return to America, informed him that she had rekindled her relationship with her ex-boyfriend; Emmanuel Duah, and that they had even started the process of getting married," Kofi Adoma narrated.

Multiple news reports in the US indicate that Gyamfua is in critical condition and receiving treatment at Riverside Methodist Hospital.







Police Respond to the Incident



At approximately 10:36 p.m. (US time) on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, Columbus police responded to a report of a domestic violence incident in the 4800 block of Glendon Road. However, as the officers were en route, the situation escalated into a shooting.



Upon arrival, the police discovered that 49-year-old Kwabena Michael Amoako had tragically lost his life. His 50-year-old wife, identified as Yaa Gyamfua, had sustained gunshot wounds and was rushed to Riverside Methodist Hospital in critical condition.



According to Michael Montgomery; a next-door neighbor, the couple had always been pleasant, and they had never witnessed any problems between them. He described the news as "very, very shocking."

Their neighbor recounted how he learned about the gunfire when the couple's three young sons knocked on his door seeking help.



"The 16-year-old said they were arguing, they heard two bangs, ran out the door, and came over here," Montgomery is quoted by Fox 28.



"They heard the shooting, and dad wouldn't let them back in the house, so they came knocking on the door," the neighbor added.



The couple, who had been living in the home for nearly a decade, were known for their active involvement in the Ghanaian community in Columbus.



Montgomery expressed his regret, wishing he could have done something to prevent the tragedy. He emphasized that there were no apparent signs of such violence within the family.



Preliminary investigations conducted by the police revealed that Amoako had shot his wife before taking his own life. Due to the severity of the woman's injuries, the Columbus Police Homicide Unit has taken charge of the investigation.













