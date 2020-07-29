General News

Ghanaian woman lashed for allegedly sleeping with Sudanese man in Saudi Arabia

A disturbing video in circulation on social media captures a Ghanaian woman being flogged for allegedly sleeping with a Sudanese man.

Commentaries on the viral video indicate that the incident happened in Saudi Arabia.



A preceding video which content cannot be shared on this site has the woman caught in bed with the Sudanese man.



Three men whose association with the woman is unknown to this site busted the woman having sexual intercourse with her Sudanese partner.



Her punishment for making out with the man is the lashing, we assume.



Already the video is receiving reactions from some influential Ghanaians including political activist, Kwame A-plus who is calling for justice for the woman.

The incident comes at a time when the entire country is enraged and saddened by the killing of 90-year-old woman suspected to be a witch in Kafaba.



The murder of the woman has incensed Ghanaians with President Akufo-Addo leading calls for the prosecution of the perpetrators.



It has been reported that five of the suspects involved in the lynching have turned themselves in to the police





Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.