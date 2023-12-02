Ghanaian woman narrates how she escaped a kidnapping trap

A Ghanaian TikToker, Ewuraesi_Sybil, has shared a horrifying experience about how she was almost kidnapped by some people who disguised themselves as operating a public transport.

She took to her TikTok page on November 28, 2023, to caution the public.



Miss Ewuaesi said it happened at her usual bus stop on the Labadi Beach Road.



This was how she explained the situation:



“I’m just here to create an awareness on those who pick trotro, taxi, uber, or any form of transport. Now here is what happened to me. I close from work and usually, I pick trotro from work to the house.



"I work around Labadi. I crossed the street to the Labadi main road to pick up my Lapaz trotro. There’s a bus stop there right before the Trade Fair, that’s where I pick up my car. On getting to the bus stop, I heard this mate shouting Lapaz so I signaled the mate to stop the car.

“I realized that immediately I told the mate to stop, he stopped hailing. I realized that there were three men in the trotro. I decided to sit in front but the mate was standing in between the front seat and the backseat.



Watch the video below to get her the full narration:







ED/OGB