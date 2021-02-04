Ghanaian woman vies for Dep AU Chair position

Ghana has nominated H.E. Mrs. Martha Ama Akyaa Pobee, a Ghanaian diplomat, to compete for the position of Deputy Chairperson of the African Union Commission.

H.E. Mrs. Martha Ama Akyaa Pobee, a Ghanaian diplomat and the first female Permanent Representative to the United Nations(UN) in July 2015, appointed by former President John Dramani Mahama.



She is a career diplomat, serving in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and was first posted in Tel Aviv (Israel) from 2000 to 2004.



She was then promoted to Head of Chancery at the Ghana Embassy in Washington D.C(USA) from 2006 until 2010.



She became the Director of Information and Public Affairs Bureau at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs from 2010 to 2012, when she became the Deputy Head of Mission at the Ghana High Commission in Pretoria until her appointment as Ghana’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations(UN) in 2015 until now.

H.E. Mrs. Akyaa Pobee obtained her Bachelor’s degree in English and Philosophy from the University of Ghana and her Master’s degree in Development Studies from the International Institute of Social Studies in The Hague (Netherlands).



She also studied multilateral diplomacy at the Geneva Institute for International Studies(GIIS) and Public Administration at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration(GIMPA).



She is married to Prof. John Samuel Pobee, an Anglican Priest and Emeritus Professor and she is a Catholic by faith.



H.E Mrs. Akyaa Pobee is contesting the Deputy Chair position against Awale Ali Kuliane from Somalia, Dr. Monique Nsanzabaganwa from Rwanda, Fatoumata Jallow Tambajang from Gambia, Hasna Barkat Daoud from Djibouti and Pamela Kasabiiti Mbabazi from Uganda.