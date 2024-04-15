Ghanaian women will benefit more from Mahama’s 24-hour economy – NDC Women’s Organizer

Shirley Naana Ampem, the Eastern Regional Women’s Organizer of NDC

Shirley Naana Ampem, the Eastern Regional Women’s Organizer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has stated that Ghanaian women will be one of the major beneficiaries of John Dramani Mahama’s proposed 24-hour economic policy.

According to her, the policy could significantly boost economic opportunities for women, particularly in the night market economy and key industries such as gari processing, palm oil production, and enterprises that involve women.



Shirley Naana Ampem underscored the vital role of women in driving economic growth and stressed the importance of creating an enabling environment for their full participation.



She expressed confidence that the 24-hour economy policy would help address existing obstacles and empower women across various sectors.



“In terms of the economy, women have vast and positive impacts in trade, business, agriculture, industry, and market vendors, however, obstacles including enabling market environment persist. Women are seen on trucks and vehicles at night and dawn traveling across the country to cart goods to marketplaces. The 24-hour economy will boost night market business and women stand a chance of cashing in”.Shirley Naana Ampem said



She added “Here in Upper Manya Krobo, we have observed gari is mainstay business. The MP will be supported to establish a Gari processing factory which will be captured under the 24-hour economy to produce Gari to feed schools and other domestic markets.”

The Regional Women’s Organizer said this during the inauguration of the women's working committee of the NDC in the Upper Manga Krobo constituency in the Eastern Region.



She called for increased grassroots engagement to explain NDC policies and programs, with a focus on garnering support for Mahama and the NDC in the upcoming presidential and parliamentary elections.



Bismark Tetteh Nyarko, the incumbent Member of Parliament for Upper Manya Krobo, echoed the importance of women’s involvement in politics and urged for intensified campaign efforts in the constituency.



Additionally, Evelyn Korang, former Eastern Regional Women’s Organizer and current head of the Middle Belt Women’s Working Committee for the NDC, criticized the candidacy of Joseph Tetteh, former MP and the 2024 NPP Parliamentary candidate for Upper Manya Krobo, citing his resignation from the position of Deputy Regional Minister without substantial reason as evidence of incompetence in leadership.



The campaign efforts by the women’s wing of the NDC included strategic engagements with traders at the Asesewa market and outreach to party branches in the constituency, led by a team including Rita Awatey and Tina Effah Boadi, both Deputy Regional Women Organizers for the NDC.