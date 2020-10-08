Ghanaian workers join the world to observe Decent Work Day

Mrs Patricia Ofosua Tweneboah, the Head of Women/Gender Desk, Health Services Workers Union, has reiterated the need for governments to heed to workers’ call for decent wages, safe and secure jobs, and an end to corporate greed.

That, she said, meant ensuring that minimum wage-floors were enough to ensure decent standard of living, with all workers having the right to join a union and bargain collectively.



She called on the workers to unite to promote the four pillars of Decent Work Agenda, namely; Employment Creation; Rights at Work; Social Protection, and Social Dialogue.



This year's celebration is on theme: "A New Social Contract for Recovery and Resilience".



Mrs Tweneboah said the global focus this year was on the world struggle for living minimum wages and a pay rise for all workers and emphasised the need for governments to heed to the call.

"A New Social Contract is required to ensure the global economy can recover and build the resilience required to meet the convergent challenges of the pandemic, climate change and inequality," she added.



She, therefore, commend all workers for their dedication and hard work.



October 7, every year, is set aside for the celebration of World Decent Work Day.