Ghanaian writer wins big at 2020 National Indie Excellence Awards

Ghanaian-Canadian author, Charles Ohene-Darkoh

Source: Evans Obiri, contributor

Ghanaian-Canadian Author, Charles Ohene-Darkoh has won a finalist award at the prestigious 14th Annual National Indie Excellence Book Awards (2020) based in California.

The competitive Awards which is judged by publishers, writers, editors and designers saw thousands of entries from across the globe.



With his book “Victims of Hope”, Charles Ohene-Darkoh was adjudged Finalist Award-Winner (Multicultural Fiction). His book is an Afrocentric novel that focuses on the journey of a young emancipated African woman, and her struggle to balance career, ambition, family, love and hope. It also highlights the role mental health plays in our daily lives, in a light and digestible manner.



In his acceptance and gratitude to the organizers of the Excellence Awards, he stated, “I am so grateful to be recognized by such a prestigious awarding body. I am even more honoured and proud that African fiction continues to be recognised for its richness and unique role



It has to offer the world of literature. My heartfelt gratitude to my friends and family who kept urging and cheering me on”.

Doug Fogelson, President of the National Indie Excellence Awards said Winners and Finalists are determined on the basis of superior written matter coupled with an excellent presentation in every facet of the final published product.



He added that the competition is intense and this year’s entries continue an upward trend in high-quality publishing, even among first-time or newer authors.



Dr Ohene-Darkoh is also a physician, philanthropist, lecturer and entrepreneur.

Source: Evans Obiri, contributor