Ghanaian youth being used for violence while politicians, wives enjoy – Otumfuo

Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has observed that while the youth allow themselves to be tools of violence during elections, the politicians who are their paymasters enjoy life with their families as they have absolutely nothing to lose.

“The youth they will come and deceive you while their children and wives are home enjoying. Why will you allow yourselves to be deceived into engaging in violence when the person who contracted you is not involved”, he asked.



The revered King noted that politics is a contest of ideas and not about violence urging the youth not to allow themselves to be used for violent activities as they are the bigger losers in the end.



While charging the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Mr. James Oppong-Boanuh and sister security agencies to maintain law and order before, during and after the 2020 polls, he was optimistic they will do that professionally.



“The peace of the elections is in your hands. The IGP has assured that the police are ready for the exercise. Anybody who attempts to cause trouble should be dealt with lawfully. They may be some bad nuts among you but generally, you have proven beyond reasonable doubts that you can do the job properly”, he stated.

The IGP on his part appealed to Ghanaians to go to the polls peacefully and refrain from fomenting trouble, adding that the law would catch up with anyone who faulted the electoral rules.



Mr Oppong-Boanuh said the police had identified some election hotspots in the country and was working to beef up security in those areas to ensure peace.



The IGP also inspected a simulation exercise organized by the Regional Police Command at the Police Training School in Patasi, Kumasi to demonstrate to the public the preparedness of the police to handle any misfortune during the election’s day.



Accompanying the IGP were; COP Mr George Alex Mensah Director-General of Police Services, COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo- Danquah(Mrs) Director-General Welfare, COP Kwaku Boadu-Peprah Director-General Operations and Chief Staff Officer ACP Joseph Owusu-Ansah.