Ghanaian youth don’t respect the police – ACP Kwasi Ofori

The Greater Accra Regional Police Operations Commander, ACP Kwasi Ofori

The Greater Accra Regional Police Operations Commander, ACP Kwasi Ofori, says he has observed that the Ghanaian youth lack respect for state institutions, especially the Police.

His comments come after the police clashed with conveners of the #FixTheCountry movement at the premises of the Accra High Court.



Conveners of the #FixTheCountry protests were scheduled to appear before the court after the police secured an ex parte injunction against a massive demonstration slated for May 9.



While the conveners accused the police of deliberately preventing them from entering the court premises, the police noted that the action of the Service was necessary to calm the agitating protestors.



ACP Kwasi Ofori, days after the event that ensued, told Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show: “A lot of the youth these days do not show respect to state institutions. The police will always remain police at all times to makes sure that the laws work.



So, if you are a young person and you feel you can push the police around and do whatever you like, then that is not so. Their plan was to do a demonstration from TUC to the court but the police stopped them. They were forcefully giving T-shirts to unsuspecting people and the police dispersed them in line with the COVID-19 protocols and the public order act”.



He added that the police are mandated to maintain the security of the country and that is what they were doing. He further charged the media “to promote goodness and the law of this country”.

Background



Conveners of the #FixTheCountry protests were scheduled to appear before the court after the police secured an ex prate injunction against a massive demonstration slated for May 9.



The group is making their case as to why the court must allow for the protest to take place despite the reasons advanced by the police, per the May 6 court order.



Prior to the court hearing the #FixTheCountry group in a statement called on sympathizers to embark on a march to the Criminal Division of the High Court as a sign of solidarity.



The anticipated peaceful march became chaotic that the judge presiding over the matter had to put the case on hold to allow the lawyers of the agitating youth to intervene.



The State Attorneys in an interview with an Accra-based radio station said the protesters showed up in a threatening manner causing the police to intervene.