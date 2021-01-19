Ghanaians actually ‘mollycoddle’ your substandard NPP – Felix Kwakye slaps Gabby with ‘big English’

Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko and Felix Kwakye Ofosu

Felix Kwakye Ofosu insists that Ghanaians do not hold the New Patriotic Party to higher standards than any other political party in the country.

Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko was of the view that the standards Ghanaians treat the NPP to are higher as compared to other political parties in the country.



But reacting to this assertion by Gabby, Felix Kwakye Ofosu begged to differ in thought.



According to him, Ghanaians rather mollycoddle the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

To him, if Ghanaians held the NPP to higher standards, the NPP would not have presented Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for a second term to be voted for as President after some of the things he did during his first term as President.



He said “Oh they don’t.They mollycoddle you actually, otherwise, your cousin wouldn’t dare do some of the things he did in a first term and show up for a second term election.Regarding Parliament, everyone who watched knows that NDC MPs only insisted on secret balloting as dictated by law”.



