Ghanaians advised to observe coronavirus protocols to prevent new infections

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Minister of Information

Government has called on the citizenry, to continue the strict observance of all the preventive etiquette of COVID-19, to prevent a new wave of infections.

Mr Kwadwo Oppong Nkrumah, the Minister of Information, who was addressing a News conference in Accra on Sunday, said the Government had taken note of a new wave of COVID-19 infections in some parts of the world especially Europe, America and Asia.



He said countries in some parts of Europe were seeing a resurgence of COVID-19 cases, after many of them had successfully slowed the initial outbreak a few months ago.



He stated that scientists had also reported that countries like France, UK, Poland, Spain and the Netherlands, were currently with what they called a much feared second wave, and were beginning to take some actions to curb it.



Mr Oppong Nkrumah, said “the Government of Ghana takes note of the fact that at this time our air borders are opened to flights from some of these countries thereby heightening our risk.



“At this time therefore the Government of Ghana is going for strict observation of the inbound flight protocols that were outlined a few weeks ago when the airports were opened,” he said.



He stated that in addition to the strict observation of this protocol, the country would continue with the two layer test approach that were currently underway at the airports, to avoid the second wave of the virus.

He said Ghana therefore continued to strictly observe the development in these countries, which would inform whether or not they would consider some travel restrictions from the places.



Mr Oppong Nkrumah however explained that Ghana’s approach towards the management of the COVID-19 pandemic, had remained to limit the importation of the virus into the country, and manage community spread within its jurisdiction, in addition to the other part of its national strategy.



He said currently, despite the confirmation of 131 new cases of infection, the country’s active cases of COVID-19 had dropped to 477 persons, and that it was for the reason why the public was being encouraged to continue to observe the protocols, to ensure further reduction and eventual elimination of the virus.



He said Ghana had so far confirmed a total of 46,353 cases of COVID-19, out of which 45,577 were treated and discharged from the various treatment and isolation facilities across the country, but 299 persons had unfortunately died from undelaying causes as a results of the viral infection.



He said although the development in Europe and the other parts of the world could give cause for concern, observance of protocols and the two- tier testing approval for travelers from abroad would inform on its next line of action for easing its restrictions.