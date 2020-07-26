General News

Ghanaians are crying for equality before the law - Mahama

Flagbearer for the National Democratic Congress, John Mahama

Former President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama says he’s saddened by the cry of Ghanaians for equality in 21st Century.

According to him, currently, the Ghanaian is not safe because justice is for only people with political affiliation.



He noted that sadly, at a time when every Ghanaian should be equal before the law, “Ghanaians are crying for a nation where we shall all be equal before the law”.



He prayed and asked God to grant the country peace and unity because of the times the country finds itself in.



Today, Ghanaians are crying for Peace and Unity. Today, Ghanaians are crying for a nation where all the opportunities will be open to all us and not a selected few.



Ghanaians are crying for a nation where there will be justice for all, irrespective of your political affiliation or your ethnic origin. Today, Ghanaians are crying for a nation where all of us will be considered as citizens, United in our Diversity. Today, Ghanaians are crying for a nation where we shall all be equal before the law. May God grant us this Peace and this Unity.



I stand today, before the tomb that holds the mortal remains of the Asomdwehene, the King of Peace, and I pledge that I will continue his fight for the Peace and Unity of this country.





