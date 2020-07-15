General News

Ghanaians are eager to vote in the 2020 elections, Ghana Election Poll finds

Polling station during the 2016 general election

Amid the coronavirus pandemic and the fast-rising cases recorded in the country, Ghanaians have expressed massive interest in taking part in the December 2020 general elections to vote for a president and parliamentary representatives.

The first wave of results of the Ghana Election Poll conducted online via the renowned market research firm MSI-ACI from May 1 through to June 30 finds a growing majority of Ghanaians plan to vote in the upcoming presidential and parliamentary elections.



Overall, 78% of respondents who were of the voting age (18) – more than three-quarters – responded with a resounding "Yes" to taking part in the elections while 10% said "No" to taking part in the elections. 12% were on the fence.



Out of the weighted sample of 792 adults, both males and females plan to vote in the upcoming elections by 83.4% and 73.2% respectively. Respondents between the ages of 25 and 29 years appear to be less enthusiastic for the upcoming elections compared to other age groups.









The Greater Accra Region recorded the highest number of would-be voters; however, a larger number of respondents did not plan to vote. Meanwhile, the Ashanti, Central and Northern regions have a lot more voters who are planning to vote compared to those who do not plan to vote.







Results for the full sample have a margin of sampling error (with finite population correction) of plus or minus 3.482%. A representative sample of the Ghanaian population was achieved by weighting (matching) the data according to age and gender demographics of the 2010 population and housing census and the Ghana Living Standards Survey (GLSS 7).

Seven questions were asked in the first wave of the Ghana Election Poll and their corresponding results would be published within the next three weeks. The questions include:



1. Do you plan to vote in the 2020 election?



2. If the December 2020 elections were to be held today, which party do you feel will win?



3. Do you think Akufo-Addo has fulfilled his promises well enough to deserve re-election?

4. Do you think former President John Mahama deserves to return as President of Ghana?



5. Do you think it is time to vote another party into power apart from the NDC and NPP?



6. Do you feel there is a possibility of vote-rigging in the 2020 election?



7. Who are you planning to vote for if the 2020 elections were held today?

The Ghana Election Poll is powered by GhanaWeb and the Africa Consumer Panel which is a cooperation between the digital publisher Africa Business Communities and renowned market research firm MSI-ACI.



The online poll is conducted every month and the results are published at the beginning of every other month on GhanaWeb.com. It is devoid of spam as the respondents can take the survey only once. The MSI-ACI platform that hosts the survey records the device on which the respondent takes the poll and does not allow for a second attempt from the same device.



The Ghana Election Poll is different from the open-access poll which is running on GhanaWeb. The latter allows participants to self-select into participation and its results cannot be generalized because it is a representative of only the participants of the poll.



Click here to take part in the second wave of the Ghana Election Poll.

