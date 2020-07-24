Ghanaians are yearning for the peace and stability Atta-Mills stood for - Mahama

Click to read all about coronavirus →
John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has disclosed that Ghanaians are clamoring for the governance style of the late President Professor John Evans Atta-Mills.
He said the hostility of the current government to citizens has necessitated this.
Speaking at the commemoration of the death of Prof. Mills, he said he will bring back the governance style of his former boss should he win the 2020 general elections.
Ghanaians are “crying” for the kind of peace, stability and justice he (Mills) stood for."
John Mahama thus reiterated his promise to continue the legacy of the late Professor John Evans Atta Mills.
Today marks exactly 8 years since the passing of the late former president Professor John Evans Atta Mills.
The (NDC), friends, family members and sympathizers gathered at the Asomdwe Park to mark his remembrance anniversary.
Disclaimer
GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.
Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.
- Flashback: Mahama blows ¢2.2bn on chairs, bed, curtains
- 'You would have been 76 years today' - Mahama celebrates the late Atta-Mills
- Mahama ends visit to registration centres over neglect of safety protocols
- It will take NDC another 15 to 30 years to come back to power - Rev Owusu Bempah
- Don’t allow yourself to be used by your ‘bogus’ informants – Sammi Awuku tells Mahama
- Read all related articles