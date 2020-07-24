Politics

Ghanaians are yearning for the peace and stability Atta-Mills stood for - Mahama

The late Professor John Evans Atta Mills and NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama

John Dramani Mahama, flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has disclosed that Ghanaians are clamoring for the governance style of the late President John Evans Atta-Mills.

He said the hostility of the current government to citizens has necessitated this.



Speaking at the commemoration of the death of Prof. Mills, he said he will bring back the governance style of his former boss should he win the 2020 general elections.



Ghanaians are “crying” for the kind of peace, stability and justice he (Mills) stood for.

John Mahama thus reiterated his promise to continue the legacy of the late professor Evans Atta Mills.



Today marks exactly 8 years since the passing of the late former president Prof. John Evans Atta Mills.



The (NDC), friends, family members and sympathisers gathered at the Asomdwe Park to mark his remembrance anniversary.

