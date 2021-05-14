Ghanaians celebrate Eid-ul-fitr to climax the end of a month-long fasting

Cross section of the Muslims praying at the Mosque

Muslims in Ghana and around the world on Thursday began celebrating Eid ul-Fitr, a normal festive holiday marking the end of the fasting month of Ramadan.

The three-day celebration is usually a time of travel, family get-togethers and lavish daytime feasts after weeks of dawn-to-dusk fasting, but this year many of the population in Ghana and around the world will have to pray in their Mosques and not in open palaces as it used to be.



Eid marks the end of a month of fasting from dawn to sunset, as well as spiritual reflection and prayer and is a time of celebration as lots of people celebrate the day by spending time exchanging gifts and visiting friends and family.



The whole idea of Eid celebration is that whoever you meet, you try and create a feeling of good will and any feeling of animosity is put aside, at least for one day”



While there are lots of things that everyone will do at Eid, it is not surprising that people have some different ways of celebrating this holy festival with sweet treats and other foodstuffs



Eid al-Fitr is sometimes referred to as the Sugar Feast, a nod to the fact that a large constituent part of the meal one eats at the festival is desserts.

The eating of dates is an important part of both Ramadan and Eid, as they are a popular snack eaten at the pre-dawn meal before the fast (called the Suhoor).



At the Ghana Police Mosque in Cantonments, Imam Abdul-Hussein stressed the need for Muslims to learn how to forgive each other and exhibit the habit of sharing.



He said fasting changes the lifestyles of Muslims and instills discipline among them during the month of Ramadan for which the discipline is worth celebrating.



Imam Abdul-Husein called on Muslims and Ghanaians at large to celebrate with care and peace and strictly observe the COVID-19 protocols and safety measures.



The commonest word at the place was “Eid Mubarak!” This literally means “blessed Eid” and is a way of expressing celebration.