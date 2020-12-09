Ghanaians congratulate President-elect Akufo-Addo

President elect, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Just after the Electoral Commissioner, Jean Mensa declared the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as the president-elect for the Republic of Ghana, social media has erupted in sending congratulatory messages to him.

President Akufo-Addo has retained his seat after a keen contest in the general elections held on December 7, 2020.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo polled 6,730,413, representing 51.595% while his major contender, John Mahama garnered 6, 214, 889 representing 47.366% in the just ended polls.



Some of the messages that were poured in include for Akufo-Addo read, “Congratulations a million times to you H.E @NAkufoAddo. Indeed The Battle was and still the Lord’s. #Nana Toaso”



Another tweep named Ga Mantse posted, “The people have spoken. Reign ones more kings. Congratulations



"My president, your president, our president, the first gentleman of the land the golden tree of the Akyims, a gift from God to our nation.....Congratulations SirWoman dancingWoman dancingWoman dancing," tweep said.

Congratulations Mr President you deserve it better ????????????????@NAkufoAddo Ghana we say 4mooooooore for you bham!!

NPP is the best political party to rule our beloved country (Ghana) ????????????????

We move for another 4mooooooore ???????????? pic.twitter.com/mlv0JTG6KH — kwesi Ghana ???????? (@KwesiLamar1) December 9, 2020



Congratulations to His Excellency, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo @NAkufoAddo for a renewed mandate by the Ghanaian people. Ayekoo! #4More4Nana #Election2020results pic.twitter.com/L6JyHoK9lm — Paa Kwesi Schandorf (@BBCSchandorf) December 9, 2020



Congratulations Mr President

4More Has Been Added ???????? pic.twitter.com/mb3Qt39IG2 — Section 80. (@GLOCK___40) December 9, 2020



Congratulations a million times to You H.E @NAkufoAddo. Indeed The Battle was and still the Lord's ????????????????????????????????



Nana Toaso ooooooo????????????????

Nana Toaso???????????????? pic.twitter.com/8gtBdLbH25 — NanaBa_Kwakye????™? (@PrinceBlitz) December 9, 2020

My president,your president,our president,the first gentleman of the land the golden tree of the Akyims ,a gift from God to our nation.....Congratulations Sir???????????? pic.twitter.com/fTrKDoGJrc — Grant Awuraesi (@GAwuraesi) December 9, 2020