'Ghanaians corrupt but only politicians blamed' – PNC

PNC General Secretary Janet Nabla

The politician is often cited for corruption although Ghanaians are generally corrupt, the People’s National Convention has observed.

Speaking at the 2nd Biennial Conference of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Madina zone, on the theme: ‘Revive us Again, Oh Lord, Heal and Restore Choristers’, the PNC’s general secretary, Janet Nabla, said: According to the 2021 population and housing census, 71% of Ghana's population are Christian”, and, so, “If we treat each other fairly and act morally, no politician will be able to engage in corruption in the nation”.



“Ghanaians are corrupt”, she asserted, adding that it “contributes to the widespread corruption”, however, “only the politician is observed since he is in the spotlight”.

She, thus, urged the church to “ask the government to designate a day as a National Day for Repentance, on which Ghanaians will confess their transgressions and demand reconciliation”.



She also mentioned that the PNC deserves credit for the National Health Insurance Scheme, school feeding programme, and the institution of the Ministry of Gender, Child and Social Protection.