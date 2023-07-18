0
Menu
News

'Ghanaians corrupt but only politicians blamed' – PNC

JANET NABLA2.png PNC General Secretary Janet Nabla

Tue, 18 Jul 2023 Source: classfmonline.com

The politician is often cited for corruption although Ghanaians are generally corrupt, the People’s National Convention has observed.

Speaking at the 2nd Biennial Conference of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Madina zone, on the theme: ‘Revive us Again, Oh Lord, Heal and Restore Choristers’, the PNC’s general secretary, Janet Nabla, said: According to the 2021 population and housing census, 71% of Ghana's population are Christian”, and, so, “If we treat each other fairly and act morally, no politician will be able to engage in corruption in the nation”.

“Ghanaians are corrupt”, she asserted, adding that it “contributes to the widespread corruption”, however, “only the politician is observed since he is in the spotlight”.

She, thus, urged the church to “ask the government to designate a day as a National Day for Repentance, on which Ghanaians will confess their transgressions and demand reconciliation”.

She also mentioned that the PNC deserves credit for the National Health Insurance Scheme, school feeding programme, and the institution of the Ministry of Gender, Child and Social Protection.

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
The new NPP entrants eyeing seats in the Eastern Region
Wards of top NPP gurus, police chief among dismissed UG law students
NPP does not endorse LGBTQI+ – National Chairman
A-G doesn’t see eye to eye with Dampare - Senior officer on leaked tape
When Kwesi Pratt was gifted a 16-year-old as a second wife
Family of Akufo-Addo's late wife to commemorate 30th anniversary of her passing
Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill: Speaker of Parliament faces contempt charges
Use of Kusi Boateng, Adu Gyamfi by one person borders on criminality - Court
Bawumia questioned over campaign message
Kusi Boateng and Kwabena Adu Gyamfi are different personalities - Court
Related Articles: