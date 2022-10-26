8
Ghanaians descend on Akufo-Addo again for congratulating newly elected UK Prime Minister

AKUFO ADDO AND UK PRIME MINISTER Akufo-Addo and newly elected British Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak

Wed, 26 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaians have descended on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo again after he congratulated newly elected British Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak.

In a post shared on Twitter on October 25, 2022, Akufo-Addo noted that he hopes Mr Sunak’s election will strengthen and deepen the ties Ghana and the UK have had over the years.

“Warm congratulations to Rt. Hon. Rishi Sunak, MP, (@RishiSunak) on becoming the 57th British Prime Minister in this difficult period of his country’s and the world’s fortunes.

“I am hopeful that his tenure of office will strengthen and deepen even further the ties of co-operation, collaboration and friendship between Ghana and Great Britain, and provide us with the platform to create progress and prosperity for our respective peoples. Congratulations, once again, and best wishes for his and his country’s success,” the president wrote.

After the president's post, however, angry netizens descended on him in the comments session, asking him to focus on building his country rather than paying attention to someone else's.

In the reactions, a user said, “Masa sack the finance minister. We for fast and pray paaa for God to deal with you. Ahh, sia president.”

Another wrote, “Akufo-Addo attracting booing and hooting like a criminal in our ancient markets tells you everything. What a shame.”

“You're always quick to react to the less important things but sleep on all the important things,” another said.

Meanwhile, on October 18, 2022, Ghanaian female journalist, Nana Aba Anamoah stated that she isn't happy with how some Ghanaians are disrespecting the president under his social media posts.

Expressing her thoughts in a Twitter post she shared on October 20, 2022, she noted that their actions were unacceptable.





Source: www.ghanaweb.com
