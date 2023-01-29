Ghanaians descend on Ato Forson over comment on importation ban of secondhand appliances

Minority Leader, Cassiel Ato Forson

Some Ghanaians on social media have attacked the current Minority Leader in parliament, Cassiel Ato Forson for his comment and opinion on the government’s ban on the importation of secondhand and used electrical gadgets.

In a recent post shared on Twitter, the legislator published a list of electrical gadgets and announced the government’s ban on the importation of the listed items.



According to Ato Forson, the move by the government is very insensitive.



“Folks, the NPP gov’t has banned the importation of the following used items; 1. TV set, 2. Computer etc. This is insensitive!,” Ato Forson’s tweet read.



Reacting to the comment by the minority leader, a section of the public disagreed with the legislator’s take that the policy is insensitive.



They argued that the move is geared towards preventing Ghana from becoming a dumping site for foreign-used goods, hence a commendable one to ban secondhand appliances.



Other tweeps also based on the comment however questioned the competency of Ato Forson to lead the largest opposition party in Ghana as a minority leader in parliament.

Here are the reactions of netizens to Ato Forson’s post and comment:





I can’t believe that in 2023 the most prominent opposition parties parliamentary leader in Ghana is working this hard to politicise a ban on USED rice cookers ????????. Who did we offend in this continent? — N.B.A (@Boakyewaa_N) January 29, 2023

I wonder how you acquired your PhD and the biggest opposition party just made an empty guy like you the Minority Leader? What do you take us for? Is Ghana a dumping ground for used electronics? Which party was in power between 2009-2013? I wonder how some of you think. — Asigri Francis (@AsigriFrancis) January 28, 2023

1. Ato, you should stay away from over politicisation of national issues. You don't need to subject yourself to public ridicule in the name of politics. What's insensitive about banning used products that are dumped on us? Every gov't must ban the importation of such used items. — Kobina Nyarko (@bobbynyarko) January 29, 2023

I think it is in the right direction. Our country should not be a dumping grounds for used and energy hungry electrical gadgets. On this I respectfully disagree with you .There is nothing insensitive about this directive from government — osei alex (@lexoo2020) January 29, 2023

Plenty dey Lapaz, the annoying part of Uptown borla is that u buy self they don’t last. As they r banning this goods hope they have a plan 2 mk the new ones affordable. By reduces the taxes on importation of new goods. — Nate (@NateNiiAshy) January 29, 2023

Insensitive? Jesus Christ. Have you read articles on the effects of these used appliances on household energy consumption and harmful radiations or gasses these appliances release? Without a national policy this is the kind of discourse our leaders will put out. — o'kenneth_kankam (@KKankam4) January 28, 2023

I'm not an NDC fun, but comparing you to Haruna and Muntaka, you stand short, but to be frank Haruna and Muntaka will be proud of themselves if they see this post aaah



Foot soldiers mentality paaa — K B (@Sikapakwame4) January 28, 2023

EAN/MA