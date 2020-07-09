General News

Ghanaians disappointed in your 'large, corrupt, mediocre govt' - Expert slams Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

A Communication and Public Relations expert Mr. Raymond Ablorh has taken President Akufo-Addo to the cleaners accusing him of presiding over a ”very large corrupt, mediocre and incompetent administration” despite the assurances he gave Ghanaians.

Mr. Ablorh is of the view that the ruling government is not only mediocre and corrupt but vindictive and petty as well.



Assessing the performance of the Nana Addo led administration, he said President Akufo-Addo would have been touted as the best president Ghana missed if he had not been elected to the highest office of the land.



He stated in a post that the NPP painted President Akufo-Addo ”…as the only saint and incorruptible man in Kufuor’s stinkingly corrupt administration”.



”Today, here is Nana Akufo-Addo. It’s a shame. Many are disappointed but they don’t have the courage Kenny Senaya and others have,” he declared.



Read his full post below



Finally, the Dankwas and Akyems got the opportunity to govern. And, this is their best.

Had Akufo-Addo not become President we may say he’s the best president Ghana never got.



Now, you know. He’s leading a very large corrupt, mediocre and incompetent administration. They’re very vindictive and petty as well.



These people saw all what was wrong with Nkrumah and others. They didn’t even think John Kufuor was good enough and portrayed Nana Akufo-Addo as the only saint and incorruptible man in Kufuor’s stinkingly corrupt administration.



Today, here is Nana Akufo-Addo. It’s a shame.



Many are disappointed but they don’t have the courage Kenny Senaya and others have.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.