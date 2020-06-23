General News

Ghanaians don't appreciate my father - Daughter of Late Prez Hilla Limann

Zilla Limann, daughter of Ghana's late former President Hilla Limann, has expressed sorrow over her father's legacy stressing Ghanaians have ''under-appreciated'' him.

Dr. Hilla Limann was President from 24th September 1979 and was overthrown in 1981 when former President Jerry John Rawlings staged a coup d'état.



Dr. Limann is said to have re-contested the Presidential seat in 1992 but wasn't elected.



He was the only President of the 3rd Republic of Ghana.



Speaking in an exclusive interview with Nkonkonsa.com, the daughter of the late President explained why her father's legacy is not remembered in the country.



Zilla Limann believed her dad is not acknowledged in the history books of Ghana's heroes because the Rawlings' regime did everything in their power to wipe away Limann's track record.



To her, although she was very young when her father was ousted from power, she however remembers her father's vision for Ghana.

''...for what he stood for, he said his ideology is Ghana. So, for him, anything Ghana; it didn't matter what it was. It was Ghana and that is how he thought and that is what was his vision...And he actually did quite a bit in his time [you know]. So, he took over at a very turbulent time when the economy was really bad. And, in his time...in the 2 years that he was there, he did quite a bit and he was able to start turning around the economy.''



She is therefore downhearted that her father's sacrifices for a country he strongly believed in have all gone down the drain.



''I think he's very much under-appreciated and that's also because the knowledge is so limited. They don't seem to know much about my dad and what he did. Even me, I think I don't even know enough because I wasn't old enough...But knowing what I know now, he was very under-appreciated but then I found out later on that, after the coup happened, it appears there was a deliberate attempt to wipe off everything he did...So even looking for stuff on him is very hard. It's very, very hard finding things about my dad. I guess because it was a coup. They sort of wiped out a lot of things.



Watch the full interview below:





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.