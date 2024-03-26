Ghanaians don't deserve this arrogance and insensitivity - Della Sowah tackles Energy Minister

MP for Kpando Constituency, Della Sowah

Source: MET TV

Member of Parliament for Kpando Constituency in the Volta Region, Della Sowah has replied to Energy Minister, Mathew Opoku Prempeh over his recent comments on the need for a load-shedding timetable.

The Energy Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, in an interview with TV3 yesterday stated that the country is not facing dumsor (erratic power supply), indicating that individuals calling for a load-shedding timetable should release it themselves.



He said, "Ask those who want it [load-shedding timetable] to bring it."



According to him, the current power situation is "300 times better" than what was experienced under former President John Mahama in 2015.



Responding to the Energy Minister, the MP said, considering the hardships and difficult times Ghanaians are going through as a result of the recent power crisis, the least the government could do is to add insult to injury.



She said Ghanaians have contained the situation, however, it has gotten to a point where leadership needs to be transparent with citizens by providing them with the timetable.

This she said will help them plan their lives and not be taken by surprise.



"As a Minister what you should do in this situation is to give hope and inspire those going those hard times and not to insult them," she said.



According to her, the load-shedding is happening anyway, and Ghanaians experiencing it know how it feels, for that reason, they need to be shown respect and not arrogance.



Della Sowah has therefore called on the Minister to apologise to Ghanaians for this disrespect.