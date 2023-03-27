4
Menu
News

Ghanaians draw in LGBTQ conversation over lights on Jubilee building

Jubile House Colours The Jubilee House

Mon, 27 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Jubilee House is toping Twitter over what many have described as LGBTQ+ lighting at the seat of government.

This is barely 24 hours after the Vice President of the United States of America, Kamala Harris, arrived in Ghana for a three-day state visit.

The lighting was part of decorations used to welcome US Vice President Kamala Harris to the seat of government, the Jubilee House.

In a picture that has gone viral, the lighting, which was expected to be in the colours of Ghana and the USA, turned out as a rainbow flag which is known as the gay pride flag or simply the pride flag.

Following this representation Ghanaians have taken to Twitter to share their view.

A Twitter user said “Pray for Mother Ghana. LGBTQI colours at Jubilee House? All because of The Vice President of the United States Of America, Kamala Harris is in Ghana.”

“All said and done, the Seat of Government has officially accepted the LGBTQ+ by displaying their colours at the Flagstaff (Jubilee) House. Pray for mother Ghana under this misguided Akuffo Addo Government,” another user said

Below are some of the reactions













Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Ablakwa blasts treacherous NDC MPs
Ignore viral traitor MPs list – Mahama to NDC supporters
How Kwasi Kwarteng charged £10,000 a day to work for a fake Korean company
Dr Apaak's letter of 'curses' to ‘traitor’ NDC MPs
Ashaiman swoop: Some soldiers shared viral photos - Military PRO
NPP supporters were bussed to boo Mahama at Damongo - NDC
Uganda government responds to US threat over anti-LGBTQ+ law
Bagbin 'cautions' Afenyo-Markin
NPP MP points out Adakabre's 'lies' over Bawumia's Kejetia market visit
US warns Uganda of potential 'repercussions' if LGBTQ law takes effect