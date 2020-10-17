'Ghanaians eat better under Akufo-Addo' - Kusi Boafo

Chief Executive Officer of the Public Sector Reform, Kusi Boafo

Source: Owusu Morgan, Contributor

Contrary to claims by a section of the populace that times are hard and that they are unable to keep soul and body together, Chief Executive Officer of the Public Sector Reform, Kusi Boafo thinks otherwise.

Mr Boafo, has stated categorically that Ghanaians irrespective of their political colouration, are eating better under the Akufo-Addo administration.



He said unlike the ex-President John Dramani Mahama's regime, where the eating of a three- square-meal was a luxury afforded by few privileged ones, the picture is different now.



Speaking on Wontumi TV on Saturday morning, the former lecturer at the Kumasi Technical Institute, noted: "now people are not only eating three times a day but are eating better food".



He continued "this can only be achieved by a visionary President who is leading a competent government that is putting in place the right measures to improve the lives of the people".



The celebrated farmer observed that the economy has improved so much that people are developing landed properties all over the country.



He said it is only a robust economy like that of Ghana that can survive the shocks of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Even economies in the advanced countries are struggling and even in West Africa, a big country like Nigeria is on her knees but we are still standing," Mr Boafo stressed.



For a country to achieve four (4) percent growth rate in a global pandemic like Covid-19, the Public Sector Reform CEO argued that then the economic prospects of that country in the future is bright under the current leadership.



He, therefore, made a strong case for the electorates to renew the mandate of the government in the December 7 general elections.



According to him, the alternative which is the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is so bad that voters have to reject them massively in the upcoming polls.



Mr Boafo contended that the nation would have been in the abyss by now if former president Mahama was still in power.



This he said, is because the NDC flagbearer lacked what it takes to provide quality leadership.

