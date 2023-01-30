Ghanaians expect prosecution of COVID-19 fund embezzlers, don’t clear them – MP to Akufo-Addo

Clement Apaak, Member of Parliament for Builsa South

A Ranking Member on the Education Committee of Parliament Dr. Clement Apaak has slammed President Akufo-Addo and accused him of failing the test in the fight against corruption.

He said although the President campaigned on the pledge to fight against corruption, he has failed in doing so.



Dr. Apaak who represents the Builsa South constituency said is unattainable for the president to pretend not to have seen the report by the Auditor-General on the Covid-19 expenditure.



He stated that the President’s silence on the issue is troubling considering the level of rot, misapplucation and malfeasance discovered.



“Even so, given the nature and magnitude of what the Special Audit has uncovered, and the public anger and revulsion it has created, the President’s loud silence is most revealing, not shocking.”



He has asked him to learn the President of Malawi and take an action against those who have been captured in the report to have misapplied funds.



Read the full statement below

COVID-19 EXPENDITURE AUDIT REPORT AND AKUFO-ADDO’S POSTURE



In some African nations, like Malawi (see attached video), the President addressed his nation on the back of an audit report on COVID-19 expenditure. The President of Ghana, who won an election in 2016, largely on a promise to fight corruption, seems lethargic to acknowledge an audit report on COVID-19 expenditure, even in passing. Not even a tweet or facebook post.



The President of Malawi addressed the people of Malawi in relation to exposed corruption, malfeasance, and misappropriation of COVID-19 funds. He passionately told his nation what consequences and sanctions awaited those responsible, including some of his own ministers and other appointees. In Ghana it is the opposite. The President doesn’t seem interested in the content of the COVID-19 expenditure Auditor-General’s Report, which has equally exposed acts of corruption, malfeasance, and misappropriation of COVID-19 funds in Ghana.



Trying to excuse the nonchalant posture of the President of Ghana, Akufo-Addo, with regards to this scandalous Auditor-General’s Report on COVID-19 expenditure, is untenable. Claims made by NPP apologists, that Akufo-Addo is only being cautious because infractions captured in the Auditor-General’s report have usually been resolved at sittings of the Public Accounts Committee of Parliament, is fallacious.



Yes, lots of funds have been retrieved as a result of disallows by the Auditor General and recommendations made by the Public Accounts Committee at it’s sittings. The Public Accounts Committees of the 7th and 8th Parliaments have made several recommendations for the prosecution of persons whose conducts have offended the procurement laws of Ghana, or have led to the loss of public funds. And it’s important to state, that when the Public Accounts Committee recommends prosecution, the Attorney General is expected to act.



Even so, given the nature and magnitude of what the Special Audit has uncovered, and the public anger and revulsion it has created, the President’s loud silence is most revealing, not shocking.

Unlike the President of Malawi, Akufo-Addo, the President of Ghana, by his refusal to comment on the Auditor-General’s Report indirectly confirms the widely held belief that he has no interest in fighting corruption. This is the conclusion of known Anti-corruption crusaders in Ghana.



The legitimate expectation of the people of Ghana is, that those who have embezzled, dissipated, and misappropriated COVID-19 funds be held accountable – nothing more nothing less.



In Solidarity,



Dr. Clement Apaak, M.P, Builsa South



January 29th, 2023