Ghanaians have already abandoned you, start preparing to hand over - NDC to NPP

NDC National Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah

The National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia says Ghanaians have already 'abandoned' the NPP and its followers; hence, it will be better for them to start preparing to hand over.

“Truth is Ghanaians have already abandoned the NPP and their followers. Therefore, the NPP ministers, the wisest thing to do now is to start preparing your handing over notes,” he said at a press conference on Monday.



Indelible Ink



Meanwhile, the NDC has again opposed the Electoral Commission's (EC) decision not to use indelible ink as part of voter identification in the 2024 general elections.

The Electoral Commission says the indelible ink will not be used in the 2024 general elections.



According to the Commission, it is replacing the ink with a biometric authentication system which will serve the same purpose as the ink by disallowing any person from engaging in double voting.



However, highlighting the importance of the ink during the Monday presser, Asiedu Nketiah urged the EC to reconsider its decision.