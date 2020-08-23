Politics

Ghanaians have become perpetual cynics, we have deep scars - Gabby laments

Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko

Cousin of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and influential member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko has described Ghanaians as perpetual cynics with deep scars, noting that the cynicism of Ghanaians is as a result of their experience.

“How did we become a nation of perpetual cynics? Simple. Cynicism is a by-product of our experience. Deep scars,” he wrote.



It is unclear why the hugely influential member of the party made the assertions, but it may be linked to reactions to the NPP’s manifesto, which was launched yesterday in Cape Coast.

Promises made by the NPP have come under criticism, with many expressing doubt while supporters insist they are doable if the NPP is given the nod in the upcoming elections of December 7,2020.



The NDC in particular has criticised the NPP for, among others, giving more mouthwatering promises given that it has failed to fulfill many of its 2016 manifesto promises.

