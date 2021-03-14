Ghanaians have become slaves in their own country – Kennedy Agyapong laments

Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong

Kennedy Agyapong, the Member of Parliament for Assin Central has added his voice to the growing list of Ghanaians who are complaining that all is not well with the Ghanaian society.

“There is a canker in this country and I think we should begin to discuss it. We’ve become theorists and we always mount on ancient platitudes. We talk a lot but [we are] not practical,” Kennedy Agyapong said on Net 2 TV.



“The level of dishonesty is so high. We have the potential to be masters of our own destiny, but [due to] the wickedness and horrible attitude that we have, we’ve become slaves in our country. Foreigners have taken over the whole country.”



Kennedy Agyapong is thus rallying Ghanaians to come on board and help develop the country.

He maintains that with the right attitude, Ghanaians will assume their rightful place in the business community.



“Let’s build this country because we can build it. The white man is committed to his work. We can take our destiny into our own hands if only we are truthful. Let’s be truthful. Religion is impeding the progress in this country. I’m not against religion but I’m against fake pastors.”