Ghanaians have to pay for vaccines – Freddie Blay justifies introduction of COVID-19 levy

Freddie Blay, NPP National Chairman

National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Mr Freddie Blay has justified the introduction of the COVID-19 levy and other taxes in the budget statement for the 2021 fiscal year.

According to him, all over the world, people are paying more to enable their authorities to procure vaccines to restore the health of the people following the outbreak of the coronavirus virus.



Ghana, he said is no exception hence the introduction of the COVID-19 levy is a step in the right direction.



Mr Blay said these in an exclusive interview with TV3’s Dzifa Bampoe when he was told about the wrath the government has incurred following the introduction of several taxes in the budget at a time the pandemic has devastated the economic life of the people.



He said “But we are going to have vaccines. All of the world that people are having vaccines you need to pay it for that, it cost a lot.”



I thought the vaccines are free, a shocked Dzifa told him.

In reply, he asked, “Free from where?”



The government has introduced in the 2021 budget statement a COVID-19 Health Levy of a one percentage point increase in the National Health Insurance Levy and a one percentage point increase in the VAT Flat Rate to support expenditures related to COVID-19.







“To provide the requisite resources to address these challenges and fund these activities, government is proposing the introduction of a COVID-19 Health Levy of a one percentage point increase in the National Health Insurance Levy and a one percentage point increase in the VAT Flat Rate to support expenditures related to COVID-19,” the budget said.