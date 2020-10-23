Ghanaians hit back at Nigerians for disrespecting President Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Some Ghanaians are unhappy with the responses of some Nigerians to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s comment on the #EndSARS protests in Nigeria.

Ghanaians have supported Nigerians on social media since the protests against police brutality in Nigeria started.



A lot of them called on President Akufo-Addo, who is also the Chairman of ECOWAS, to speak on the protests after African leaders including the President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, were silent on the issue.



President Akufo-Addo finally issued a statement on the issue on Wednesday, October 21, 2020.



However, President Akufo-Addo’s statement on the #EndSARS protests were met with insults and disappointment from some Nigerians on social media.



The reaction to Ghana’s President by some Nigerians did not sit well with some Ghanaians who have indicated that they are no longer joining the online protest to support Nigerians in their fight against police brutality in their country.

But, other Ghanaians have condemned the above tweets and have advised Ghanaians to continue to support Nigerians and ignore the negative comments of some Nigerians made about President Akufo-Addo.



Read below some of the tweets.





Violence, be it on the part of the Police or protesters, cannot be the solution. To the families who have lost their loved ones, I express my sincere condolences, and I wish the injured a speedy recovery. 2/2 #EndSARS — Nana Akufo-Addo (@NAkufoAddo) October 21, 2020

If I talk dem go say I de talk !! pic.twitter.com/1S5o4h8sFZ — EL CHAIRMANO (@AmgMedikal) October 22, 2020

Ghanaians are fighting for Nigerian. We even got our president to speak to Buhari just for Nigerian to come and diss our president. Chale we shun. You people say it is not our fight, we hear! — Dr Ayigbe Borla Bird ? (@Mr_Ceyram) October 22, 2020

We put pressure on Addo D to issue a statement only for my naija people to insult him. Nice one! Be like at this point, I have ended my #EndSarsNow campaign.???????? — Bazinga (@kwadwosheldon) October 22, 2020

We Ghanaians ankasa we dey show too much love. Now see how dem dey disrespect showboy. ???? They’re on their own now. Yapon — Eli Kofi???????? (@eli___k) October 22, 2020

We "force" wana president make he tweet about end sars make u menners get chance dey move to him. Not your fault, Ghanaians ankasa we care too much. We ankasa we get our own problems, next time we go chop our house matter. We are sorry. Mo last aa nono. — Ara Maestro ???????????? (@mukadas_maestro) October 22, 2020

One thing about Ghanaians is we hate being disrespected, and disrespect to our our president means disrespect to us. — King.???????? (@kingkhayce1) October 22, 2020

Moral lesson this morning be say, Ghanaians next time we for mind our own business — Nyamenehene (@CreatingGodfred) October 22, 2020

With regards to the issue of Nigerians insulting our president, I think I've seen only a few unpleasant comments...Rather unfortunate tbh, but to tell other Ghanaians to stop tweeting #EndSARS just because of someone's narrow mindedness is really out of place!! — Pray For Nigeria ???????? (@Paulina_opoku) October 22, 2020

If the online protest you were doing it genuinely for the sake of humanity, a few Nigerians insulting Nana Addo no fit be reason to discourage you now unoe. — .? (@thearmah_) October 22, 2020

ghanaians are being so irritating rn. why is your fight for human life conditional? ah I'm actually so annoyed — sena (@_afi_s) October 22, 2020

So, a minor part of a whole nation has insulted our President, very wrong. But ask yourself why you got involved in the first place. Was it just because you wanted to join a trend? Or because you really stood for justice and for humanity? Those who have died didn't insult my — PersiawithanH (@Perabea1) October 22, 2020

ask yourself if you're doing it because you feel Congolese need justice. Or if you're doing it to spite Nigerians. Ask yourself if a Congolese speaks against our President, their lives will still matter to you or you'll jump on another trend. Do it for humanity, is all I'm saying — PersiawithanH (@Perabea1) October 22, 2020

Remember there are ghanaians in Nigeria so please don't let the insults from the Nigerians destruct you from pushing the agenda. Humanity before everything please. — ????????BerlaMundiBa???????? (@ImEfiaMenish) October 22, 2020