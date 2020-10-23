9
Menu
News

Ghanaians hit back at Nigerians for disrespecting President Akufo-Addo

Akufo Addo2w13101ediwdkasl President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Fri, 23 Oct 2020 Source: kuulpeeps.com

Some Ghanaians are unhappy with the responses of some Nigerians to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s comment on the #EndSARS protests in Nigeria.

Ghanaians have supported Nigerians on social media since the protests against police brutality in Nigeria started.

A lot of them called on President Akufo-Addo, who is also the Chairman of ECOWAS, to speak on the protests after African leaders including the President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, were silent on the issue.

President Akufo-Addo finally issued a statement on the issue on Wednesday, October 21, 2020.

However, President Akufo-Addo’s statement on the #EndSARS protests were met with insults and disappointment from some Nigerians on social media.

The reaction to Ghana’s President by some Nigerians did not sit well with some Ghanaians who have indicated that they are no longer joining the online protest to support Nigerians in their fight against police brutality in their country.

But, other Ghanaians have condemned the above tweets and have advised Ghanaians to continue to support Nigerians and ignore the negative comments of some Nigerians made about President Akufo-Addo.

Read below some of the tweets.























Source: kuulpeeps.com
Disclaimer

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.