Ghanaians in Denmark and Sweden donate towards coronavirus fight

Ghanaian diaspora in Denmark and Sweden on Wednesday presented a cheque for €8,272 to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration towards fighting COVID-19.

Mrs Amerley Ollennu Awua-Asamoa, Ghana’s Ambassador to Denmark, who presented the cheque, said the gesture was to support Government to contain the spread of the disease and revitalize the economy.



Mr Mohammad Habibu Tijani, the Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration said the gesture was a clear testament to the “benevolence and generosity with, which the Ghanaian has become associated even when distance threatens to be a barrier.”



The Deputy Minister said the pandemic had affected all sectors of the economy and expressed Government’s appreciation for the donation.



He said the negative impact of the pandemic in the country had affected trade volumes due to the disruption of the global supply chain and fallen prices in the commodities market.

Mr Tijani said the pandemic had adversely impacted on the informal and small scale businesses as well, worsening the unemployment situation.



The Deputy Minister said, “Government has initiated several measures in accelerating economic growth, provision of health care facilities and safeguarding the livelihood of Ghanaians.”



He said the formulation of Ghana’s COVID-19 alleviation and re-fertilization of enterprises support programme had gained an increase in funding to millions of Ghanaians in the micro, small and medium enterprises.



Mr Tijani said a guarantee scheme of GHC2 billion was channelled into businesses to enable them to thrive and expand.